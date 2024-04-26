Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, LTTS, Tata Steel in focus

Bajaj Finance: The finance company's consolidated net profit increased 21% to Rs 3825 crore on 28% rise in net interest income to Rs 8013 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Tech Mahindra: The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 29.51% to Rs 661 crore despite of 1.76% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 12,871.3 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender's standalone net profit increased 15.01% to Rs 2,346.84 crore on 20.77% rise in total income to Rs 14,699.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to Rs 340.9 crore on 4.8% rise in revenue to Rs 2537.5 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel will proceed with its 1.25 billion investment to build Electric Arc Furnace in Port Talbot and commence closure of the existing heavy end assets in the following months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel): Bhel announced that its board has approved the appointment of Koppu Sadashiv Murthy as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 24 April 2024.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company agreed to place an order for 30 Firm A350-900 aircraft, which will enable IndiGo expand its network. From the various Indian metros, IndiGo will be able to connect to the world.

PG Electroplast: PG Technoplast Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PG Electroplast (PGEL), marked a significant milestone with the unveiling of its new air conditioning manufacturing facility for North India in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

