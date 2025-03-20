Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in directorate

Board of Shakti Pumps (India) approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Shakti Pumps (India) at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved the appointment of Vandana Bhagavatula (DIN: 08352752) as an Additional cum Non-Executive Woman Independent Director of the Company. The Board took note of completion of tenure of Nishtha Neema (DIN: 01743710) from the post of Woman Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

