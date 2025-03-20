Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GRSE signs MoU with PWD (Roads & Bridges), Nagaland

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

For supply of modular steel bridges

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed Memorandum of Understanding with PWD (Roads & Bridges), Nagaland for supply of 08 Sets of Double Lane Modular Steel Bridges in the State of Nagaland.

In the past, GRSE has delivered Modular Bridges to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), apart from several state governments and friendly countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Till date, GRSE has supplied over 5,800 Modular Bridges.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

