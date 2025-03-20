Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUDCO appoints Tekkam Sridhar as Senior Executive Director

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that Tekkam Sridhar has joined the Company as Senior Executive Director (Sr. ED) (i.e., Senior Management Personnel - One level below the Board of Directors) w.e.f. 19 March 2025.

Tekkam Sridhar holds Master's Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from Nagpur University and Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Relations from Andhra University. Prior to joining HUDCO, Sridhar was associated with REC since 1997, including about 2 years' stint in Pawan Hans as Executive Director (HR & Admin.) on lien with REC. He has more than 28 years of experience in all facets of Human Resource Management and Administration along with CSR etc.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

