Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of SMC Global Securities approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Board of SMC Global Securities approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

At meeting held on 26 July 2025

The Board of SMC Global Securities at its meeting held on 26 July 2025 has approved the proposal of raising of funds through public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 1000 each (NCDs) for an amount up to Rs. 75 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 75 crore (Green Shoe Option), aggregating up to 15,00,000 NCDs for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 150 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Amber Enterprises gains as arm IL JIN acquires controlling stake in Israel's Unitronics

Amber Enterprises gains as arm IL JIN acquires controlling stake in Israel's Unitronics

GNG Electronics IPO ends with 147.93x subscription

GNG Electronics IPO ends with 147.93x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon