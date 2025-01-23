Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sona BLW Precision approves appointment of directors

Board of Sona BLW Precision approves appointment of directors

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 January 2025

The Board of Sona BLW Precision at its meeting held on 23 January 2025 has approved the appointment of Vikram Verma Vadapalli (DIN: 03631259), as an Additional and Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 24 January 2025.

The Board has also appointed Vineet Mittal (DIN:00058552), as an Additional Director in the capacity of the Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 24 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves investment in ClearMotion

Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings approves investment in ClearMotion

Paras Defence to set up India's first optics park in Maharashtra

Paras Defence to set up India's first optics park in Maharashtra

Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 8.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 8.56% in the December 2024 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 117.18% in the December 2024 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 117.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 136.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 136.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon