Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence to set up India's first optics park in Maharashtra

Paras Defence to set up India's first optics park in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Commits to invest Rs 12,000 cr under MoU signed with Govt. of Maharashtra

Paras Defence & Space Technologies is set to invest Rs. 12000 crores to establish India's first Optics Park in Maharashtra. In this regard, the defence company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra (GoM). The announcement, made at the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, marks a historic milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in advanced optical technologies.

The monumental investment is set to create a state-of-the-art technology hub that will reshape India's optics and optical systems sector and establish itself as a World Leader in Optical Technologies. It also reaffirms Paras Defence's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative while advancing India's aspirations for technological independence in critical sectors. The project is poised to generate over 2,000 direct employment opportunities and catalyze technological advancements across key industries such as defence, space, automotive, industrial, and commercial applications.

 

Under the planned MoU, the Government of Maharashtra has pledged its comprehensive support to Paras Defence in securing land, various incentives and approvals to bring this ambitious project to fruition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 141.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 141.97% in the December 2024 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.30% in the December 2024 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Euro off two week high against US dollar

Euro off two week high against US dollar

Gravita India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gravita India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon