May 31 2024

At meeting held on 30 May 2024

The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved the proposed equity investment of 26% in the SPV (under incorporation) to be engaged in solar power generation for the purpose of captive consumption of the company's plant operations.