Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.47% to Rs 863.24 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 404.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 147.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.08% to Rs 3930.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4628.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Prime Focus reported to Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 164.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.47% to Rs 863.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1426.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.