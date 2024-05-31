Sales decline 87.26% to Rs 522.94 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 315.01% to Rs 3891.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 937.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 12917.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16491.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 8.53% to Rs 311.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.26% to Rs 522.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4103.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.