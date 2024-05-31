Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bengal &amp; Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales decline 87.26% to Rs 522.94 crore
Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 8.53% to Rs 311.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.26% to Rs 522.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4103.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 315.01% to Rs 3891.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 937.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 12917.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16491.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales522.944103.41 -87 12917.4116491.65 -22 OPM %21.0811.72 -14.509.63 - PBDT361.60536.94 -33 2311.951802.12 28 PBT344.49416.76 -17 1938.841346.42 44 NP311.29286.83 9 3891.57937.71 315
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bengal &amp; Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 1134.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Bengal &amp; Assam Company approves commencement of trading activity

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 84.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 364-cr order from Assam Govt

Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Variman Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajesh Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon