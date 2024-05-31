Business Standard
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 406.39 crore
Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 21.59% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 406.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.83% to Rs 140.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 1623.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1362.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales406.39346.08 17 1623.951362.14 19 OPM %14.4313.94 -14.9312.84 - PBDT61.5650.44 22 249.68173.98 44 PBT45.2137.02 22 188.28120.70 56 NP33.6227.65 22 140.3690.07 56
