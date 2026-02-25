Board of Tata Capital Housing Finance approves rights issue of Rs 650 cr

At its meeting held on 25 February 2026

The Board of Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 25 February 2026 has approved the offer and issuance of equity shares of Rs. 10 each for an aggregating amount of Rs. 650.02 crore on a rights basis, to Tata Capital in one or more tranches.

