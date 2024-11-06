Board of Tata Steel appoints director

At meeting held on 06 November 2024The Board of Tata Steel at its meeting held on 06 November 2024 has appointed Pramod Agrawal (DIN: 00279727) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) effective 06 November 2024 and as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years effective 06 November 2024 through 05 November 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
