Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tata Steel appoints director

Board of Tata Steel appoints director

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 November 2024

The Board of Tata Steel at its meeting held on 06 November 2024 has appointed Pramod Agrawal (DIN: 00279727) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) effective 06 November 2024 and as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years effective 06 November 2024 through 05 November 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2024 Live score: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans next

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's triumph stokes global concerns over four years of unpredictability

jio, reliance jio

Level playing field: Jio sends second legal opinion to Trai on satcom

SEBI

Sebi issues Rs 129 cr demand notices to RHFL, others in fund diversion case

Donald Trump, Trump, JD Vance, Vance, US Election

JD Vance, Trump's running mate, to be one of US' youngest vice presidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon