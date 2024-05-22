Business Standard
Board of Torrent Power approves raising up to Rs 8,000 cr

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 May 2024
The Board of Torrent Power at its meeting held on 22 May 2024 has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares and / or convertible bonds and/or convertible debentures and/ or other securities convertible into equity shares at the option of the Company through private placement offering or a qualified institutional placement in one or more tranches.
The Board also approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches on private placement basis.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

