Board of Unimech Aerospace approves JV with YBAK group

At meeting held on 20 January 2026

The board of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing at its meeting held on 20 January 2026 has approved the proposal to enter into Joint Venture Agreement with Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (YBAK), for the formation of a Joint Venture Company in Saudi Arabia.

The Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group of companies was founded in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1890, and is one of the oldest, most respected and diversified family-owned business conglomerates in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over 135 years, YBAK has played a pioneering role in the economic development of the Gulf region.

YBAK operates across multiple sectors including shipping & logistics, travel & leisure, industrial & energy solutions, machinery, chemicals, oil & gas services, power & water, and real estate. The Group has a strong regional footprint across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, and Qatar, supported by global partnerships with leading international companies. Known for its emphasis on long-term partnerships, operational excellence, and ethical business practices, the YBAK has evolved into a globally connected enterprise, while remaining firmly rooted in its family-led values and commitment to innovation and sustainability.

