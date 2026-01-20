Bajaj Electricals announces its foray into wires business

Bajaj Electricals announced that to enable the expansion and diversification of the company's business operations for sustainable growth, the company has decided to enter into Wires' as a new business line under its Lighting Solutions' segment, in view of the growing demand in the wires industry.

The company is planning to launch the product shortly and assess the market to ascertain the investment required which will be determined based on various factors, including scale of business, operational requirements, and other prevailing external factors.

