Pfizer announces change in senior management

Pfizer announced the following change in senior management:



Nilesh Pendse is appointed as Category Lead Vaccines of the Company with effect from 01 February 2026. Pendse shall accordingly be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective the said date. Manikantan Seshadrinathan Category Lead, Hospitals & Rare Disease will transition to another role within the Pfizer Group Companies effective 01 February 2026, and shall accordingly cease to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective 31 January 2026. Prashant Mahalingam, Category Lead Internal Medicine, will take up additional responsibility of the Hospitals Business of the Company and shall be redesignated as Category Lead Internal Medicine & Hospitals, effective 01 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News