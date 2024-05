Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Varun Beverages at its meeting held on 13 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Rajesh Chawla is appointed as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 14 May 2024 in place of Lalit Malik, who has resigned as CFO & KMP of the Company w.e.f. 13 May 2024.