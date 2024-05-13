Business Standard
Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 3.75 crore
Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1104.17% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 26.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.754.36 -14 26.4123.73 11 OPM %-12.80-25.23 -4.66-4.80 - PBDT-0.39-0.41 5 3.540.47 653 PBT-0.40-0.44 9 3.450.36 858 NP-0.40-0.46 13 2.890.24 1104
First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

