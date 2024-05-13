Business Standard
DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 1516.62 crore
Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 27.11% to Rs 447.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 351.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 1516.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1381.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 1690.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1396.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 5814.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5269.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1516.621381.67 10 5814.505269.18 10 OPM %74.0974.88 -75.5975.88 - PBDT774.74664.93 17 2942.382575.86 14 PBT615.30508.73 21 2324.841954.60 19 NP447.14351.77 27 1690.251396.14 21
First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

