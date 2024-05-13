DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 1516.62 croreNet profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 27.11% to Rs 447.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 351.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 1516.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1381.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.07% to Rs 1690.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1396.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 5814.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5269.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
