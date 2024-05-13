Business Standard
TVS Credit Services standalone net profit rises 33.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.91% to Rs 1517.50 crore
Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 33.44% to Rs 148.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 1517.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.12% to Rs 571.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 5704.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4146.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1517.501234.60 23 5704.484146.99 38 OPM %42.7140.07 -42.7340.90 - PBDT202.98146.49 39 789.33532.71 48 PBT195.92140.37 40 761.94511.28 49 NP148.29111.13 33 571.83388.67 47
First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

