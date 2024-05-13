Business Standard
TCFC Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.58 crore
Net profit of TCFC Finance reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1948.33% to Rs 12.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 839.25% to Rs 17.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.58-0.11 LP 17.471.86 839 OPM %85.47445.45 -91.9935.48 - PBDT3.08-0.48 LP 16.120.95 1597 PBT3.08-0.48 LP 16.110.94 1614 NP2.44-0.58 LP 12.290.60 1948
First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

