At meeting held on 20 August 2024

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 20,83,43,080 divided into 10,41,71,540 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

The Board of Waaree Renewables Technologies at its meeting held on 20 August 2024 has approved the allotment of 22,275 equity shares under ESOP.