Board of Websol Energy System approves issuance of convertible warrants

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 11 April 2024
The Board of Websol Energy System at its meeting held on 11 April 2024 has approved the issuance of up to 12.10 lakh convertible warrants on preferential basis at a price of Rs 530 per warrant to Websol Energy Projects (member of the promoter group) (proposed allottee) entitling the warrant holders to apply for and be allotted one equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 530 per share (including premium of Rs. 520 per share), aggregating up-to Rs. 64.13 crore partly upon the conversion of Unsecured Loan received from the proposed allottee as on the date of Rs. 6 crore and balance payable on cash, on a preferential basis.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

