Vodafone Idea update on FPO of Rs 18,000 cr

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The Board of Vodafone Idea at its meeting held on 11 April 2024 has passed approving, adopting and filing of the red herring prospectus dated 11 April 2024 (the RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, in connection with the further public offering of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 18,000 crore.
Further, the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on 11 April 2024, inter-alia, passed resolutions for the following:
a. Approving the Bid/Offer Opening Date to be 18 April 2024;
b. Approving the Bid/Offer Closing Date to be 22 April 2024;
c. Approving the Anchor Investor Bid/Offer Period to be 16 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

