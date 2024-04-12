Vodafone Idea update on FPO of Rs 18,000 cr

Further, the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on 11 April 2024, inter-alia, passed resolutions for the following:

a. Approving the Bid/Offer Opening Date to be 18 April 2024;

b. Approving the Bid/Offer Closing Date to be 22 April 2024;

c. Approving the Anchor Investor Bid/Offer Period to be 16 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Vodafone Idea at its meeting held on 11 April 2024 has passed approving, adopting and filing of the red herring prospectus dated 11 April 2024 (the RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, in connection with the further public offering of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 18,000 crore.