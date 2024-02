At meeting held on 09 February 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Zydus Lifesciences at its meeting held on 09 February 2024 has approved proposal to buyback 59,70,149 equity shares of the company (5.28% of the paid up equity share capital) at a price of Rs 1005 per equity shares payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 600 crore.