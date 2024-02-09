Singapore Market falls 0.15%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 4.61 points, or 0.15%, to 3,138.30 after trading between 3,117.46 and 3,138.30. Volume of 974.71 million shares worth S$696.26 million changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 251 to 212.

The STIs biggest gainer was CapitaLand Ascendas real estate investment trust, rising 2.2% to S$2.76, while the biggest decliner was Wilmar International, down 4.3% to S$3.12.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 0.3% to S$32.54, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp slid 0.2% at S$12.95 and United Overseas Bank was down 0.3% at S$28.14.

The Singapore stock market finished lacklusture half-day session marginally lower on Friday, 09 February 2024, as profit booking continued on concerns over China's struggling economy and heightened geopolitical tensions in the idle East.