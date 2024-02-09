Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.10 croreClassic Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.100.03 233 OPM %-40.00-133.33 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
