Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore
Classic Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.100.03 233 OPM %-40.00-133.33 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HB Leasing &amp; Finance Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Oswal Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Jupiter Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Singapore Market falls 0.15%

Triochem Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IREDA receives ratings action from ICRA

Currency in circulation rises 3.7% on year

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon