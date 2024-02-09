Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Classic Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.100.03-40.00-133.33000000