Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Signpost India Ltd, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd and Hemisphere Properties India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2024.
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd crashed 19.97% to Rs 11.74 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Signpost India Ltd lost 18.11% to Rs 233.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8844 shares in the past one month.
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd tumbled 16.23% to Rs 326.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21369 shares in the past one month.
New Delhi Television Ltd shed 15.23% to Rs 223.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57167 shares in the past one month.
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd fell 14.97% to Rs 172.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71642 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

