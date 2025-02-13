Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 4554.83 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation declined 25.78% to Rs 338.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 456.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 4554.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4271.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4554.834271.40 7 OPM %19.2018.71 -PBDT926.011018.74 -9 PBT840.41937.52 -10 NP338.98456.70 -26
