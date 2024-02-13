Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 189.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 4271.40 croreNet profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 189.58% to Rs 456.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 157.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 4271.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4184.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4271.404184.40 2 OPM %18.7112.53 -PBDT1018.74519.66 96 PBT937.52458.56 104 NP456.70157.71 190
