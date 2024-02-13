Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 189.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 4271.40 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 189.58% to Rs 456.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 157.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 4271.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4184.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4271.404184.4018.7112.531018.74519.66937.52458.56456.70157.71