Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 68.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales decline 63.61% to Rs 5.68 crore
Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 68.84% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 63.61% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.6815.61 -64 OPM %7.928.97 -PBDT0.532.01 -74 PBT0.521.95 -73 NP0.431.38 -69
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

