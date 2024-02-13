Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 68.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 63.61% to Rs 5.68 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 68.84% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 63.61% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5.6815.617.928.970.532.010.521.950.431.38