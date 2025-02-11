Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -18.54 crore

Net loss of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -18.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-18.5422.32 PL OPM %102.1098.21 -PBDT-18.2421.93 PL PBT-18.2821.88 PL NP-15.4817.47 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 23.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 23.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 69.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 69.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon