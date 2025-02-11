Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.51% to Rs 11.90 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services declined 88.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 65.51% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.907.19 66 OPM %48.9953.96 -PBDT1.421.40 1 PBT0.140.66 -79 NP0.050.45 -89
