Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.41 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.41-18.5495.20102.109.91-18.249.86-18.289.16-15.48

