Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 181.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders rose 181.21% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 119.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.119.11116.486.273.718.755.166.182.634.641.65

