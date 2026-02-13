Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 181.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 119.11 croreNet profit of Om Freight Forwarders rose 181.21% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 119.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales119.11116.48 2 OPM %6.273.71 -PBDT8.755.16 70 PBT6.182.63 135 NP4.641.65 181
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:33 PM IST