Repro India consolidated net profit declines 35.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 130.26 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 35.90% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 130.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.130.26125.948.018.239.098.790.771.190.751.17

