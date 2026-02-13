Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 30.16% to Rs 15.98 croreNet loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.16% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.9822.88 -30 OPM %-8.45-1.09 -PBDT-1.090.85 PL PBT-1.720.24 PL NP-1.700.14 PL
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:33 PM IST