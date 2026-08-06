Bondada Engineering announces multiple defence orders worth Rs 2.10 cr

To be executed through KCS Engineering Solutions

KCS Engineering Solutions, (which is under process of conversion into a Private Limited Company) in which a majority stake is held by Bondada Dynamics, which is a subsidiary company of Bondada Engineering, has received multiple orders for supply of defence equipment/materials from prestigious Public Sector Undertakings including Bharat Electronics (BEL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), and Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL).These orders involve the manufacture and supply of specialised defence materials for various strategic locations across India.

These orders will be executed through KCS Engineering Solutions, which is in to development and manufacture of defence systems, and which continues to strengthen Bondada Group's growing capabilities in the defence manufacturing sector.