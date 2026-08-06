Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRedmi launches Note 17Leap India IPOTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering announces multiple defence orders worth Rs 2.10 cr

Bondada Engineering announces multiple defence orders worth Rs 2.10 cr

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

To be executed through KCS Engineering Solutions

KCS Engineering Solutions, (which is under process of conversion into a Private Limited Company) in which a majority stake is held by Bondada Dynamics, which is a subsidiary company of Bondada Engineering, has received multiple orders for supply of defence equipment/materials from prestigious Public Sector Undertakings including Bharat Electronics (BEL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), and Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL).These orders involve the manufacture and supply of specialised defence materials for various strategic locations across India.

These orders will be executed through KCS Engineering Solutions, which is in to development and manufacture of defence systems, and which continues to strengthen Bondada Group's growing capabilities in the defence manufacturing sector.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 374 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,600 level

Sensex settles 374 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,600 level

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Installed data centres capacity expands from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1575 MW

Installed data centres capacity expands from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1575 MW

Trent gains after Q1 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 532 cr

Trent gains after Q1 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 532 cr

CWD jumps after bagging Rs 88-cr India Post Payments Bank order

CWD jumps after bagging Rs 88-cr India Post Payments Bank order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 4:50 PM IST