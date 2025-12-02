Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned a cumulative 48.47 MWp of solar power projects for Paradigm IT, MAHAGENCO, and NLC. These projects span across multiple clusters located in Dhule, Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani in the state of Maharashtra, as well as Neyveli in Tamil Nadu. The commissioning was successfully completed on 30 November 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

