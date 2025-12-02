Bondada Engineering commissions 48.47 MWp of solar power projects

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned a cumulative 48.47 MWp of solar power projects for Paradigm IT, MAHAGENCO, and NLC. These projects span across multiple clusters located in Dhule, Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, and Parbhani in the state of Maharashtra, as well as Neyveli in Tamil Nadu. The commissioning was successfully completed on 30 November 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content