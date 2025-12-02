Ajanta Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2596, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.52% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% jump in NIFTY and a 1.96% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2596, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 26049.4. The Sensex is at 85227.88, down 0.48%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has gained around 2.23% in last one month.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22887.75, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61812 shares today, compared to the daily average of 89941 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 33.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content