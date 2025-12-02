Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPARC hits the roof after U.S. District Court grants favourable judgement for Sezaby PRV

SPARC hits the roof after U.S. District Court grants favourable judgement for Sezaby PRV

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 161.10 after the company announced that the U.S. District Court has granted summary judgement in favour of SPARC for Sezaby PRV.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company stated that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted summary judgment in favour of SPARC in the matter of issuance of priority review voucher (PRV) associated with the approval of Sezaby.

The Court granted SPARCs motion for summary judgment and held that FDAs withholding of the PRV was contrary to law because no drug product containing phenobarbital sodium was previously approved as that term is used in the statute and allowed 60 days to appeal against the motion.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Anil Raghavan, CEO, SPARC, said: We are pleased with the ruling issued today by the U.S. District Court, as it validates SPARCs long held position on this matter.

SEZABY is a benzyl alcohol and propylene glycol free formulation of phenobarbital sodium powder for injection. It was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of neonatal seizures.

Also Read

Vice-Admiral K Swaminathan

Navy threat of offensive action key to Pak's ceasefire plea: Vice Admiral

Stock Market LIVE, December 2, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts; Rupee hits fresh low; Bajaj Housing slumps 9%

WHO infertility guideline

WHO urges nations to make infertility services equitable and accessible

H1B visa

H-1B visa approvals: Amazon, Meta, Microsoft lead, Indian IT faces 70% fall

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally, through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 107.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.88% to Rs 7.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Websol Energy System signs MoU with Linton

Websol Energy System signs MoU with Linton

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon