Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ramco Industries at 'A1+'

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ramco Industries at 'A1+'

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ramco Industries (RIL) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil A1+' rating on the commercial paper programme of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the rating reaffirmation reflects established position of the company in the domestic asbestos cement (AC) sheet (ACS) roofing market, its strong presence in the Sri Lankan market and a healthy revenue diversity through presence in textiles, calcium silicate board and wind power.

The rating also considers the companys healthy operating efficiency and strong financial risk profile, driven by steady cash accrual, prudent working capital management and moderate expansion plans.

The rating also reflects the significant value of investments held by RIL in the listed Ramco group companies, including RCL, supporting RILs financial flexibility.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

These strengths are partially offset by high dependence of the AC roofing business on rural spending, availability and pricing of key raw material (asbestos fibre), exposure to intense competition from peers as well as from substitute steel products.

Also Read

FIH Men's Junior Hockey world cup 2025 Day 5 schedule

FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 5 schedule, results, live streaming

WHO infertility guideline

WHO urges nations to make infertility services equitable and accessible

Stock Market LIVE, December 2, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 26,050; SMIDs in red; Pvt banks outshine

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection

Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush film earns over 60 cr

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Why borrow from abroad? Low-interest loans available: BJP Kerala chief

The company is also exposed to regulatory risks on the manufacture and use of asbestos as well as change in policies of key asbestos-producing nations, given that India imports its entire asbestos requirement.

Ramco Industries manufactures AC roofing sheets in India and Sri Lanka. The company also manufactures calcium silicate board in the building products division and sells cotton yarn of 4-300s counts.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 365.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SPARC hits the roof after U.S. District Court grants favourable judgement for Sezaby PRV

SPARC hits the roof after U.S. District Court grants favourable judgement for Sezaby PRV

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon