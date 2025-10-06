Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Bondada Engineering announced that the Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Bihar, has issued Letter of Intent amounting to Rs. 63,86,59,000/- (including GST) for the implementation of Phase-IV of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana across following districts of Bihar to Bondada E&E (Beelite), a subsidiary company of Bondada Engineering.

Bhojpur District - Target: 9,150 Solar Street Lights
Gopalganj District - Target: 7,850 Solar Street Lights
Rohtas District - Target: 3,510 Solar Street Lights

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet enhances connectivity to Ayodhya for upcoming festive and winter season

SpiceJet enhances connectivity to Ayodhya for upcoming festive and winter season

Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon