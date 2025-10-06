Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paushak allots 1.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue of 3:1

Paushak allots 1.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue of 3:1

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Paushak has allotted 1,84,92,684 equity shares in the proportion of 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) bonus equity shares of Rs 5 each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each as Bonus Shares, to the eligible Members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members/Register of Beneficial Owners, as on the 'Record Date' i.e. 3 October 2025 fixed for the purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,08,21,140 to Rs. 12,32,84,560 divided into 2,46,56,912 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

