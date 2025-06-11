Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 28.26% to Rs 78.70 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 11.11% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.26% to Rs 78.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.41% to Rs 40.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.84% to Rs 290.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.7061.36 28 290.31199.06 46 OPM %21.7527.18 -21.7620.69 - PBDT16.7015.34 9 62.9137.55 68 PBT13.5111.88 14 49.8528.40 76 NP10.909.81 11 40.2023.59 70

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

