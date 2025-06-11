Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Champion Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Champion Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 98.21% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Champion Commercial Company reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.88% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.2916.16 -98 1.81161.14 -99 OPM %-358.62-15.35 --201.663.16 - PBDT-1.04-2.48 58 -3.652.46 PL PBT-1.04-2.48 58 -3.65-0.42 -769 NP-1.08-1.94 44 -3.46-0.39 -787

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro renews Metro AG partnership for additional two years

Wipro renews Metro AG partnership for additional two years

India's population estimated to hit 1.46 billion in 2025 says UN

India's population estimated to hit 1.46 billion in 2025 says UN

HCLTechnologies expands partnership with Standard Insurance Company

HCLTechnologies expands partnership with Standard Insurance Company

Reserve Bank expands exemptions under Large Exposures Framework for Priority Sector Lending Shortfalls

Reserve Bank expands exemptions under Large Exposures Framework for Priority Sector Lending Shortfalls

ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 75 MW of solar power project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 75 MW of solar power project in Rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon