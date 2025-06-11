ECap Equities standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.03% to Rs 541.02 croreNet profit of ECap Equities declined 35.71% to Rs 110.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 541.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 298.29% to Rs 557.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.27% to Rs 2956.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1433.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales541.02458.36 18 2956.201433.15 106 OPM %41.9464.44 -41.0942.66 - PBDT70.62176.50 -60 628.6995.77 556 PBT68.50174.16 -61 620.2486.57 616 NP110.02171.14 -36 557.57139.99 298
