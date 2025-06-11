Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 34.38% to Rs 217.17 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 9.82% to Rs 109.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.38% to Rs 217.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.41% to Rs 385.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.05% to Rs 875.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales217.17330.93 -34 875.641068.51 -18 OPM %84.4981.45 -86.8086.55 - PBDT155.88133.90 16 529.24479.17 10 PBT155.41133.59 16 528.05477.61 11 NP109.0699.31 10 385.06355.20 8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

