Borosil arm, Borosil Scientific debuts on stock exchange

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Borosil Scientific made its stock market debut today, opening at Rs 169.70. The stock reached a high of Rs 178.18 and a low of Rs 161.22 so far.
On 2 December 2023, Borosil announced the scheme of arrangement amongst Borosil and Klass Pack and Borosil Technologies.
Pursuant to the scheme, the companys Scientific and Industrial Products Business demerged into Klass Pack, Borosil Technologies amalgamated into Klass Pack and ceased as a subsidiary of the company further, Klass Pack as well as Goel Scientific Glass Works also ceased as subsidiaries of the company.
Furthermore, the company renamed klass Pack as Borosil Scientific.
As per demerger ratio, the eligible shareholders of Borosil received 3 equity shares of Rs 1 each of Klass Pack for every 4 equity shares of Rs 1 each of Borosil.
The demerger allows the shareholders to own shares in both businesses, providing them with opportunities to benefit from each companys operations and growth prospects.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

